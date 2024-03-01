Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Fostering inclusion

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published March 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
At least six Vermont communities will consider adopting declarations of inclusion on Town Meeting Day. Plus, lawmakers consider relief for Vermont orchards, Gov. Scott wants you to vote for Nikki Haley, a stretch of I-91 is closed after a rockslide, Montpelier farmers market organizers are trying to regain access to their usual location, and heavy winds led to thousands of power outages this week.

And now that Mitch Wertlieb is settling in as the new host of The Frequency, we want to hear your feedback on the show. What’s working for you? What doesn’t? What do you wish was in the podcast that you’re not hearing? Your input helps us make the best show we can – one you’ll look forward to hearing every day. So please share your thoughts at thefrequency@vermontpublic.org.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

