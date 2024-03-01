Fostering inclusion
At least six Vermont communities will consider adopting declarations of inclusion on Town Meeting Day. Plus, lawmakers consider relief for Vermont orchards, Gov. Scott wants you to vote for Nikki Haley, a stretch of I-91 is closed after a rockslide, Montpelier farmers market organizers are trying to regain access to their usual location, and heavy winds led to thousands of power outages this week.
