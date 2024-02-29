Uneasy access
Efforts to ease voting accessibility for people with disabilities in Middlesex. Plus, housing advocates express concern over a new rate cap for emergency motel housing, Vermont’s chief of emergency medical services is taking a leave of absence after allegedly responding to a call while impaired, state aid appears headed for communities hit hardest by recent floods, Vermont’s Department of Corrections launches an internal investigation unit, and a man who’s technically both 26 and 104 years old reflects on his Leap Year birthdays.
