Cultivating opportunity

Farmers and foresters in Vermont say old land regulations are stifling efforts to innovate and sustain both sectors. Plus, parts of Vermont and New York are likely to set records for warmest winters, a Medicaid cyber security breach threatens access to medical prescriptions, a teenager has been arrested for the alleged murder of a St. Johnsbury woman, Rutland voters ponder whether to keep municipal water fluoridated, and a court rules again that an affordable housing project in Putney does not need at Act 250 review.
