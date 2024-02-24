Capitol Recap: Becoming flood resilient
Lawmakers want to lean on Vermont’s natural landscape to make the state more flood resilient. A new bill ramps up environmental regulations on development in wetlands and near rivers, and looks to beef up – or remove – dams.
