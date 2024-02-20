Losing Wi-Fi
A federal program subsidizing high-speed internet for thousands of Vermonters is running out of funding. Plus, the state receives feedback on a management plan for the Worcester Range, A Ukrainian man pleads guilty to a cyberattack against University of Vermont Medical Center, a new study highlights how gardening, foraging, and hunting can help people facing food insecurity, and an early mud season has made it tough on road workers.
And now that Mitch Wertlieb is settling in as the new host of The Frequency, we want to hear your feedback on the show. What’s working for you? What doesn’t? What do you wish was in the podcast that you’re not hearing? Your input helps us make the best show we can – one you’ll look forward to hearing every day. So please share your thoughts at thefrequency@vermontpublic.org.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...