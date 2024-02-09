Growing concerns
Vermont lawmakers may tweak the state’s medical cannabis program and potency limits for retail weed. Plus, Town Meeting Day votes on school budgets may face delays as lawmakers ponder major changes to education funding, developers of a big housing project in Burlington scale back apartment construction in favor of hotels, the head of Vermont’s Criminal Justice Council blasts comments made about migrant workers by a former council member, new details on setting up temporary shelters for unhoused Vermonters exiting the state’s motel housing program, and a stretch of warm days scuttles an annual pond hockey game.
