The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Growing concerns

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published February 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Vermont lawmakers may tweak the state’s medical cannabis program and potency limits for retail weed. Plus, Town Meeting Day votes on school budgets may face delays as lawmakers ponder major changes to education funding, developers of a big housing project in Burlington scale back apartment construction in favor of hotels, the head of Vermont’s Criminal Justice Council blasts comments made about migrant workers by a former council member, new details on setting up temporary shelters for unhoused Vermonters exiting the state’s motel housing program, and a stretch of warm days scuttles an annual pond hockey game.


And now that Mitch Wertlieb is settling in as the new host of The Frequency, we want to hear your feedback on the show. What’s working for you? What doesn’t? What do you wish was in the podcast that you’re not hearing? Your input helps us make the best show we can – one you’ll look forward to hearing every day. So please share your thoughts at thefrequency@vermontpublic.org.


With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

