Still waiting

Relatives of a man who died in a Vermont prison from a fentanyl overdose are frustrated at the pace of the investigation into his death. Plus, the Vermont House considers a ban on a pesticide beekeepers say is killing pollinators, local lawmakers are in the dark about USPS plans to replace the damaged Montpelier post office, efforts to resolve air quality and contamination problems at a farm food center in Rutland near completion, and a Vermonter heads home from Los Angeles with a Grammy Award.
