Stumped
State regulators encounter resistance as they craft plans to manage forests along the Worcester Range. Plus, a bill that could make middle- class Vermonters eligible for government-subsidized health insurance, a coalition of Vermont-based businesses pushes for action on three climate bills, a state’s attorney arrested for alleged drunk driving declines an upcoming meeting with Addison County police chiefs, Vermont gets poor grades from federal education officials for violating the Every Student Succeeds Act, and school board support for educators choosing to discuss the ongoing violence in Gaza.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
