Beyond the classroom
UVM will partner with rural communities to address economic, housing, and climate related challenges. Plus, betting on more revenue than first projected from Vermont’s new online sports wagering, a campaign to help Vermont farmers recover from damage caused by severe flooding, care for those who offer aid to people with dementia, Vermont arts and culture organizations get a financial boost, and new flight routes from Burlington.
