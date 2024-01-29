Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

A boy and his dog

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Kevin Trevellyan
January 29, 2024
A Calais author wins a Newbery Honor for his children’s book about a boy and his magical dog. Plus, lawmakers consider making it more difficult for neighbors to block housing development, the top prosecutor in Addison County is arrested after refusing a DUI test, Montreal gets ready to celebrate the winter season, and two Burlington chefs are semifinalists for James Beard awards.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

