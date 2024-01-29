A boy and his dog
A Calais author wins a Newbery Honor for his children’s book about a boy and his magical dog. Plus, lawmakers consider making it more difficult for neighbors to block housing development, the top prosecutor in Addison County is arrested after refusing a DUI test, Montreal gets ready to celebrate the winter season, and two Burlington chefs are semifinalists for James Beard awards.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
