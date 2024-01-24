Green for Mother Earth
Lawmakers try to create a climate superfund to make fossil fuel companies pay their share of damages caused by their products. Plus, Republican Gov. Phil Scott pleads for Democrats to lower state spending growth, Democrats respond by calling the governor’s stance confrontational, Vermonters currently relying on motel shelters for emergency housing might get a longer stay, and plans for a new president to take over at Norwich University are put on hold.
