The bee’s needs
Controversy over an insecticide many beekeepers say is decimating the state’s population of honeybees. Plus, a grant to provide housing options for people with developmental disabilities, fewer refugees may resettle in Vermont this year due to a lack of affordable housing, fake robocalls imitating President Biden just before the New Hampshire primary, and Killington rescue crews work overtime to save more than 20 skiers and boarders who got lost in the backcountry.
