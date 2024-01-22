Uncomfortable history
A Vermont Public reporter discovers a contemporary personal connection to an old murder. Plus, the state Fish and Wildlife Department is sued over new trapping rules, registry requirements for Vermont fuel dealers, the Public Utility Commission gets a new commissioner, and how demographic shifts could affect New Hampshire’s primary and general elections.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
