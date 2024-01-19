Class and consequence
A woman who grew up around poverty and abuse explains how those with means escape consequences of their actions when those without can’t. Plus, a lack of motel rooms for sheltering unhoused people this winter, legislators want to improve Vermont’s animal welfare laws, a bill to reform regulations on electric utilities, a women’s ice hockey team dons pink jerseys to raise money for breast cancer research, and a boost in membership for an organization that supports BIPOC skiers and snowboarders.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...