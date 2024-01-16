Class perspective
A man whose family settled in Vermont after fleeing war in Bosnia discusses class differences in the U.S. Plus, contention over whether Vermont is on track to meet its first big deadline for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a Vermont House bill that would allow safe injection sites for drug users, local hospitals resume staff masking requirements, and hopes for lower COVID rates this winter even as a new variant takes hold.
