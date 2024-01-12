Pain management
An independent dairyman talks about dealing with–and managing–pain. Plus, a bill that would stiffen penalties for people who deal drugs leading to fatal overdoses, another that would speed up housing development, a new coalition calls for reserving a portion of all state-subsidized housing for people exiting homelessness, six state police troopers in St. Johnsbury are placed on temporary leave, and a local media mainstay gets new ownership.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...