The H factor
Anti-Trump Republicans pin hopes on Nikki Haley pulling off an upset in the New Hampshire primary. Plus, police investigate a series of hoax bomb threats, protesters demand a reopening of the Montpelier post office, Vermont declines taking part in a federally funded nutrition assistance program, and a winter storm driven by high winds could cause widespread power outages.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
