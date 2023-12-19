More flooding
Some communities had to evacuate and swift water rescues were needed as another wave of floodwaters hits Vermont. Plus, the governor activates the state emergency operations center, the persistent rains cause the Winooski and Lamoille rivers to overflow their banks, and FEMA scraps plans to set up temporary housing in Montpelier for July’s flood victims.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...