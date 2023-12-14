A mother speaks
The mother of a Palestinian-American college student severely injured after a shooting in Burlington provides an update on his condition. We’ll also have the latest on the man charged in the shooting. Plus, distrust over work removing so-called “forever chemicals” from the Coventry landfill, Vermont’s congressional delegation wants the state to have its own facility for people transitioning out of federal prison, and high demand leads to the suspension of an organic food exchange program.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...