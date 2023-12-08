Warranted
A second arrest warrant is issued for the man behind an unauthorized paramilitary training facility. Plus, a Franklin County sheriff’s law enforcement certification gets revoked, JetBlue pledges to reinstate its Burlington-JFK route, Sen. Welch wants fellow Democrats to compromise with the GOP on border security, and Montreal’s mayor collapses at a press conference.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...