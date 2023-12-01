Political paradigm shift
How Vermont’s congressional delegation has changed its political stance since the Israel-Hamas war started. Plus, an update on the health of three young men shot in Burlington, a lawsuit challenging noncitizen voting is rejected, the push for a rental registry in Burke, and why Montpelier still has no post office following July’s floods.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes.
