Art row
A display of LGBTQ-inspired art in Littleton, New Hampshire causes a stir. Plus, Sen. Welch calls for an indefinite ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, Gov. Scott remarks on the shootings of three young Palestinian men in Burlington, a Vermonter being held in a Kentucky prison has died, and a plan to allow the sale and use of recreational cannabis in New Hampshire goes up in smoke.
