Remembering a Vermont radio legend
Ken Squire’s broadcasting legacy in Vermont and beyond. Plus, a bill that would reimburse towns for potential tax money lost from summer flooding, Rep. Becca Balint calls for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, Vermont’s Senate delegation votes for a short-term budget bill, and Vermont prepares to mark the Transgender Day of Awareness.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
