Homeless in Vermont
Vermont’s shockingly high rate of homelessness. Plus, investigators try to find out the cause of a fire that destroyed a Montpelier lumberyard, a new bill aims for electric utilities to get all their power from renewable sources, mental health services for teachers, UVM approves a tuition rate hike for out-of-state students, and the long wait list for housing vouchers.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...