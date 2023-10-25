Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Poll position

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published October 25, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Political scientists and Vermont’s congressional delegation weigh in on President Biden’s unfavorable poll numbers. Plus, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office files suit against Meta, UVM cancels a lecture by a Palestinian writer, the Scott administration provides an update on state buildings damaged in the summer floods, and a new strategy for preventing trucks from getting stuck on the Notch.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News
