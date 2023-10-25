Poll position
Political scientists and Vermont’s congressional delegation weigh in on President Biden’s unfavorable poll numbers. Plus, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office files suit against Meta, UVM cancels a lecture by a Palestinian writer, the Scott administration provides an update on state buildings damaged in the summer floods, and a new strategy for preventing trucks from getting stuck on the Notch.
