Adapting Watership Down
A beloved classic work of fiction retold as a graphic novel – with Vermont ties. Plus, a proposal for a new state fund to pay for disaster mitigation, more Bennington wells tested for so-called forever chemicals, Vermont’s largest private health insurer comes under control of its parent company, and a new sculpture of a famed civic leader in Rutland.
