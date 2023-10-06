Set but not filmed in Vermont
Why movies are set in Vermont, but not filmed here. Also, re-imagining Vermont’s motel housing program, two ski resorts pause plans for a connector lift, Gov. Scott agrees with big proposed cuts at Vermont State University, more access to mental health services, and where to see birds of prey before they head south. (Plus some bonus Celtics talk).
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
