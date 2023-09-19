Tinning the big one
One fisherman’s unique reverence for bluefin tuna. Plus, Vermont State Police investigate a fatal shooting in Waltham, a South Burlington motel reinvented as affordable housing, renewed calls for the arrest of a man who built a military-style training facility, a push for disability rights in health care, and the big rake-in from Vermont’s retail cannabis market
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
