Collecting back-to-school supplies for flood victims.
Volunteers band together to support students impacted by July flooding. Plus, hard-liners in Congress could delay flood recovery funds, test strips to detect a dangerous animal tranquilizer in street drugs, checking in on Afghan refugees who escaped the Taliban, and cooling centers for an ongoing heatwave.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...