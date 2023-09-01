Despite a changing climate, the show must go on
New England summer theater shows struggle to take the stage in a changing climate. Plus, a flood recovery fund doles out millions to businesses affected by flooding, a Coventry lawmaker wants to make sure there’s enough PPE for the next natural disaster, why older people especially need to drink more water, a federal flood recovery information event for BIPOC Vermonters, unlocked vehicles are behind recent car thefts at the BTV airport, and a new owner takes over a popular food stand at the Champlain Valley Fair.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
