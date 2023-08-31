As school starts, how one flood-impacted district is helping students.
A conversation with a school resource officer at Montpelier-Roxbury Public Schools. Plus, Vermont’s FEMA director on the trouble finding temporary housing for flood victims, the race to remove flood debris from streets, a new FEMA phone helpline, attorneys for defrauded EB-5 investors get a windfall, and it’s time to watch out for moose.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...