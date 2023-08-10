Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

After Flooding, Saving Strafford’s Historical Collection

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published August 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Meet the volunteer network that deploys after natural disasters to save historical collections. Plus, a former St. Albans police officer pleads guilty to assault, free legal services for flood survivors, how Vermont’s rural water systems are faring after the floods and how to make your garden soil healthy again if it was flooded.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
Kevin Trevellyan
