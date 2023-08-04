Recovering in the Northeast Kingdom
Orleans County residents impacted by last month’s flooding are now eligible for financial help from FEMA, but other challenges remain. Plus, a new flood recovery officer, an update in a Burlington use-of-force incident, a special health insurance enrollment period and fundraising in the cannabis industry.
