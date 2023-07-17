© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A Soggy Weekend + Federal Aid

By Brittany Patterson,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published July 17, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT
Heavy rainfall hit Vermont Sunday as residents continued to dig out from devastating floods last week. Some flooding and some landslides were reported. Plus, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tours damaged infrastructure today, an interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders on federal aid and some homes in Waterbury that flooded during Tropical Storm Irene flooded again.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Brittany Patterson
Brittany Patterson joined Vermont Public in December 2020. Previously, she was an energy and environment reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the Ohio Valley ReSource. Prior to that, she covered public lands, the Interior Department and forests for E&E News' ClimateWire, based in Washington, D.C. Brittany also teaches audio storytelling and has taught classes at West Virginia University, Saint Michael's College and the University of Vermont. She holds degrees in journalism from San Jose State University and U.C. Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism. A native of California, Brittany has fallen in love with Vermont. She enjoys hiking, skiing, baking and cuddling with her rescues, a 95-pound American Bulldog mix named Cooper, and Mila, the most beautiful calico cat you'll ever meet.
Nathaniel Wilson
