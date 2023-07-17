A Soggy Weekend + Federal Aid
Heavy rainfall hit Vermont Sunday as residents continued to dig out from devastating floods last week. Some flooding and some landslides were reported. Plus, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tours damaged infrastructure today, an interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders on federal aid and some homes in Waterbury that flooded during Tropical Storm Irene flooded again.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.
Loading...