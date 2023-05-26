© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Disputed Ancestry

By Liam Elder-Connors,
Lexi Krupp
Published May 26, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
An NHPR investigation failed to find support for claims of Abenaki ancestry by a New Hampshire state rep and other local leaders who identify as Abenaki. Plus, funding for opioid abuse treatment, follow up on a social worker’s murder in Brattleboro, and efforts to name a permanent police chief in Burlington.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

