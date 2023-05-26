Disputed Ancestry
An NHPR investigation failed to find support for claims of Abenaki ancestry by a New Hampshire state rep and other local leaders who identify as Abenaki. Plus, funding for opioid abuse treatment, follow up on a social worker’s murder in Brattleboro, and efforts to name a permanent police chief in Burlington.
