A Northeast Mountain Biking Circuit

By Liam Elder-Connors,
Lexi KruppKevin Trevellyan
Published May 25, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
A look at a series of mountain biking events throughout the northeast. Plus, a judge dismisses assault charges against two Vermont State Police troopers, the state polls municipalities on their plans once the emergency housing program ends, and efforts to avoid the spread of the emerald ash borer.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
Lexi Krupp
Lexi covers science and health stories for Vermont Public. She's based in the Upper Valley, but her reporting takes her all over.
Kevin Trevellyan
