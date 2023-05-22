© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Holding the State Budget Hostage

By Brittany Patterson,
Elodie ReedKevin Trevellyan
Published May 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
If Gov. Phil Scott vetoes the budget, a small group of left-leaning lawmakers may gain considerable leverage in their bid to extend the state’s motel housing program. Plus, a settlement with U.S. Border Patrol, a wrongful death lawsuit moves forward, Sen. Peter Welch pushes heat pumps and climate migration in New England.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

