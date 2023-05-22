Holding the State Budget Hostage
If Gov. Phil Scott vetoes the budget, a small group of left-leaning lawmakers may gain considerable leverage in their bid to extend the state’s motel housing program. Plus, a settlement with U.S. Border Patrol, a wrongful death lawsuit moves forward, Sen. Peter Welch pushes heat pumps and climate migration in New England.
