The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

The Undertow

By Anna Van Dine,
Brittany PattersonKevin Trevellyan
Published May 15, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
An interview with journalist and professor Jeff Sharlet about the political headwinds in America. Plus, vending machines that dispense naloxone, a program to increase the number of respiratory therapists in the state, a nonprofit director caught stealing from his organization, and a kids’ museum in Rutland reopens its doors.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News
Anna Van Dine
Anna is a reporter and co-hosts Vermont Public's daily news podcast, The Frequency.
Brittany Patterson
Brittany Patterson joined Vermont Public in December 2020. Previously, she was an energy and environment reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the Ohio Valley ReSource. Prior to that, she covered public lands, the Interior Department and forests for E&E News' ClimateWire, based in Washington, D.C. Brittany also teaches audio storytelling and has taught classes at West Virginia University, Saint Michael's College and the University of Vermont. She holds degrees in journalism from San Jose State University and U.C. Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism. A native of California, Brittany has fallen in love with Vermont. She enjoys hiking, skiing, baking and cuddling with her rescues, a 95-pound American Bulldog mix named Cooper, and Mila, the most beautiful calico cat you'll ever meet.
Kevin Trevellyan
