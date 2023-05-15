The Undertow
An interview with journalist and professor Jeff Sharlet about the political headwinds in America. Plus, vending machines that dispense naloxone, a program to increase the number of respiratory therapists in the state, a nonprofit director caught stealing from his organization, and a kids’ museum in Rutland reopens its doors.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
