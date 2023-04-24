Kathleen Answers: What Class Are You?
The return of the series where Erica Heilman asks Vermonters: what class are you? Plus, the Affordable Heat Act advances in the legislature, concerns about a bill that would reserve already-limited psychiatric beds for violent offenders, increased police incidents in Burlington, and March unemployment numbers.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
