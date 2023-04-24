© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Kathleen Answers: What Class Are You?

By Anna Van Dine,
Elodie Reed
Published April 24, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
The return of the series where Erica Heilman asks Vermonters: what class are you? Plus, the Affordable Heat Act advances in the legislature, concerns about a bill that would reserve already-limited psychiatric beds for violent offenders, increased police incidents in Burlington, and March unemployment numbers.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Anna Van Dine
Anna is a reporter and co-hosts Vermont Public's daily news podcast, The Frequency.
Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
