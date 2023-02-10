Eat Your VEGIs
Lawmakers are considering changes to a program that gives cash incentives to businesses. Plus, the Scott administration pushes off aid to organic dairy farms, workers at a St. Albans dairy processing plant authorize a strike, some Dartmouth graduate students haven’t had heat for weeks, and a winter gear lending library in St. Johnsbury.
