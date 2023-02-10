© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Eat Your VEGIs

By Henry Epp,
Anna Van Dine
Published February 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Lawmakers are considering changes to a program that gives cash incentives to businesses. Plus, the Scott administration pushes off aid to organic dairy farms, workers at a St. Albans dairy processing plant authorize a strike, some Dartmouth graduate students haven’t had heat for weeks, and a winter gear lending library in St. Johnsbury.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

