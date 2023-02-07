‘It Literally Is A File About Us’
Adults who have aged out of Vermont’s foster care system don’t have access to their records – but a new report says they should. Plus, an EB-5 fraudster points a finger at the state, some lawmakers want to fund Meals on Wheels to avoid program cuts, and a push for increased cannabis testing capacity.
