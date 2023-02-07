© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

‘It Literally Is A File About Us’

By Anna Van Dine,
Henry Epp
Published February 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Adults who have aged out of Vermont’s foster care system don’t have access to their records – but a new report says they should. Plus, an EB-5 fraudster points a finger at the state, some lawmakers want to fund Meals on Wheels to avoid program cuts, and a push for increased cannabis testing capacity.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

