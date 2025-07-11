Who created math problems? Why does one plus one equal 2 and not 11? Why do numbers go on forever? Why are numbers for counting? Why do you need math?

If you love math, this is the episode for you. And if you hate math…this is the episode for you! We’re answering all kinds of questions and demystifying the science and beauty of the discipline of mathematics with Dr. Melania Alvarez, outreach coordinator for the Department of Mathematics at the University of British Columbia in Canada. She’s also education coordinator for the Pacific Institute for the Mathematical Sciences. And she loves all your mathematical questions!

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

Math Question: There's a farmer who sells live chickens. He goes to three markets to sell them.

At the first market, he sells half of his chickens, plus half a chicken.

Then he goes to the second market, where he sells half of his remaining chickens, plus half a chicken.

At the third market, he sells half of all his remaining chickens, plus half a chicken. And he is left with no chickens.

How many chickens did he have at the start?

(HINT: No chickens were harmed at any of the markets, and they were all fully alive when they were sold.)

(Answer: 7 chickens)

