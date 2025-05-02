What’s a seal? What’s a sea lion?

What’s the difference between seals and sea lions? Do seals bark? Are they gray? Do harbor seals live in snowy regions? Why do sea lions eat fish? Why do sea lions fight each other? Seals and sea lions are pinnipeds, fin-footed marine mammals, and we’re learning all about them today with a visit to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, California, where marine biologist Adam Ratner answers all your pinniped questions!

Pinniped is the name for a group of animals that includes seals, sea lions and walruses. It means “fin-footed.” These animals live in the ocean, have flippers on all four limbs, are mammals, and they’re carnivores (meat eaters).

While all pinnipeds live in the ocean, they do sometimes come on land to rest and breed.

Sea lions have ear flaps that you can see, big front paw-like flippers they can walk around on and they are brown.

Seals look more like giant sausages. They don't have any ear flaps that you can see; instead they have little tiny holes in their head. They scoot around on their bellies like big caterpillars or worms.

Baby elephant seals weigh around 75 pounds, but by the time they are a month old they weigh 300 pounds! They only stay with their mothers for one month. Then they are on their own to learn how to swim and catch fish.

Sea lions bark like dogs. Elephant seals make a cackling sound. Harbor seals have a call that sounds like “ma!” Moms and babies know each other’s voices. They make noises to communicate with each other.

Sea lions can swim 25 miles per hour!

Seals can be lots of different colors, depending on the species (not just gray). Elephant seals are born with black fur, which turns gray as they get older. Harbor seals are spotted.

Not all harbor seals live in the snow. In North America, they live on the west coast from California to Alaska, and on the east coast from Georgia to Canada. Individuals usually stay pretty close to where they were born and do not migrate.

Seals, sea lions and walruses have a lot of blubber. That’s just a fun word for fat. It helps them stay warm.