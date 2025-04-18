Do atoms never touch?

What are atoms made of? Why is everything made of atoms? Why are atoms so small? How many atoms are there in the world? How did scientists find atoms if we can’t see them? How do atoms get their color? We learn about atoms with Dr. Ben Still, author of “Particle Physics Brick by Brick” and “The Secret Life of the Periodic Table.” His new book, “How the Universe Works,” will be released in September.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

Atoms are the building blocks of the molecules around us. All matter is made of atoms.

There are different types of atoms. They’re known as elements, basic substances that can’t be broken down into smaller particles by any normal chemical reactions. Scientists have found 118 elements, and they’re organized in the Periodic Table of Elements by their atomic number, which is the number of protons in the atom’s nucleus. The atomic number is unique to each element.

There isn’t a way to distinguish between different atoms of the same element. So all carbon atoms are the same, whether they’re inside you and me, or inside the wood of a tree.

For a long time, scientists thought that atoms were the smallest unit. But they later discovered that atoms are made up of a nucleus that contains protons and neutrons, and electrons that float outside the nucleus.

Protons and neutrons can be divided into even smaller units called quarks. (So far, electrons haven’t been found to be able to be divided into smaller subatomic particles.)

How many atoms are there in the world? One estimate is 10 to the 50th! That’s 100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 atoms!

