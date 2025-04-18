Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

Do atoms never touch?

By Jane Lindholm,
Melody Bodette
Published April 18, 2025 at 11:41 AM EDT
an illustration of the nucleus of an atom with circling electrons
Pobytov
/
istock

What are atoms made of? Why is everything made of atoms? Why are atoms so small? How many atoms are there in the world? How did scientists find atoms if we can’t see them? How do atoms get their color? We learn about atoms with Dr. Ben Still, author of “Particle Physics Brick by Brick” and “The Secret Life of the Periodic Table.” His new book, “How the Universe Works,” will be released in September.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

  • Atoms are the building blocks of the molecules around us. All matter is made of atoms.
  • There are different types of atoms. They’re known as elements, basic substances that can’t be broken down into smaller particles by any normal chemical reactions. Scientists have found 118 elements, and they’re organized in the Periodic Table of Elements by their atomic number, which is the number of protons in the atom’s nucleus. The atomic number is unique to each element.
  • There isn’t a way to distinguish between different atoms of the same element. So all carbon atoms are the same, whether they’re inside you and me, or inside the wood of a tree.  
  • For a long time, scientists thought that atoms were the smallest unit. But they later discovered that atoms are made up of a nucleus that contains protons and neutrons, and electrons that float outside the nucleus. 
  • Protons and neutrons can be divided into even smaller units called quarks. (So far, electrons haven’t been found to be able to be divided into smaller subatomic particles.)
  • How many atoms are there in the world? One estimate is 10 to the 50th! That’s 100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 atoms!

Further reading:

Tags
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids But Why
Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of <i>But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids</i>. In addition to her work on our international kids show, she produces special projects for Vermont Public. Until March 2021, she was host and editor of the award-winning Vermont Public program <i>Vermont Edition</i>.
See stories by Jane Lindholm
Melody Bodette
Melody is the Contributing Editor for But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids and the co-author of two But Why books with Jane Lindholm.
See stories by Melody Bodette

But Why is a project of Vermont Public.

vermont public logo