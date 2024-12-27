Donate
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

What would your superpower be?

By Jane Lindholm,
Melody Bodette
Published December 27, 2024 at 9:15 AM EST
Children dressed as colorful superheroes.
seamartini
/
istock

If you could be a superhero, what would you want your superpower to be–and what would you call yourself? That’s what we asked kids for this special end-of-year episode, and we got some amazing answers! Some kids want to fly. Some want to go back in time. One wants to be able to draw everything perfectly the first time. And a surprising number of kids want a super ability to do math!

Stories about humans with special abilities have been around for as long as humans have been telling stories. But the word superhero is only about 120 years old. The first known use of the word was in 1899, but the term became more mainstream in 1930s comic books and movies. Now, superheroes are all over the pages of books and both the small and big screen. Give this episode a listen and think about what YOUR superpower might be!

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids
Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids. In addition to her work on our international kids show, she produces special projects for Vermont Public. Until March 2021, she was host and editor of the award-winning Vermont Public program Vermont Edition.
Melody Bodette
Melody is the Contributing Editor for But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids and the co-author of two But Why books with Jane Lindholm.
But Why is a project of Vermont Public.

