Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

What makes you happy?

By Jane Lindholm,
Melody Bodette
Published December 29, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST
Colorful smiling emoticons represent happiness.
Calvin Dexter
/
istock

For our last episode of each year, we often like to ask our listeners around the world to send us something fun. This year, we wanted you to tell us what makes you happy and you had a lot to share on that topic! Our listeners find happiness in spending time with friends, family, and pets and in doing activities they love: playing with friends, toys, arts and crafts, participating in sports, watching movies, and riding bikes. Two people say the special sandwiches their adults make them are what bring them happiness. And some kids told us learning new skills is especially exciting for them. In this episode: a happiness bonanza with all the responses we got. Plus we talk with a happiness expert: Gretchen Rubin. She’s the author of the Happiness Project and host of a podcast called Happier with Gretchen Rubin.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide

Tags
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids But Why
Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids. In addition to her work on our international kids show, she produces special projects for Vermont Public. Until March 2021, she was host and editor of the award-winning Vermont Public program Vermont Edition.
See stories by Jane Lindholm
Melody Bodette
Melody is the Contributing Editor for But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids and the co-author of two But Why books with Jane Lindholm.
See stories by Melody Bodette

But Why is a project of Vermont Public.

vermont public logo