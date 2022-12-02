Why do armadillos have shells? Why are sloths slow?

Why do armadillos have shells? How do they roll into balls? Why are sloths so slow? Can sloths actually move fast? How do they defend against predators? Why do they have such long nails? We learn about two unique looking animals in this episode: sloths and armadillos. These mammals are part of an ancient superorder called Xenarthra and share a common ancestor. To get answers to kid questions about armadillos we took a field trip to Texas to talk with Michael Perez at the Forth Worth Nature Center and Refuge . And to learn about sloths, we interviewed Sam Trull of the Sloth Institute in Costa Rica.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide