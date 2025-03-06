The Bennington Triangle: How 5 mysterious disappearances developed a cult following online

Brave Little State is Vermont Public’s listener-powered journalism podcast. Every episode begins with a question submitted by our audience. Today, a question from Kevin Landry, of Claremont, New Hampshire:

“What is the Bennington Triangle?”

In this episode, we revisit the initial disappearances and trace the rise of the “Bennington Triangle” in the popular imagination.

The local perspective

Howard Weiss-Tisman: If you hang around downtown Bennington for a little while and ask people what they know about the Bennington Triangle, you’ll get a pretty wide range of answers.

(Street sounds)

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Have you heard of the Bennington Triangle?

Bennington Resident 1: No.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Never heard of it?

Bennington Resident 1: Don’t know about it, and don’t care. More pressing things in town.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: How long have you lived in Bennington?

Bennington Resident 2: I’ve been born and raised here.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Have you heard of the Bennington Triangle?

Bennington Resident 2: Bennington Triangle? Yeah, up in Glastenbury.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Tell me what you know.

Bennington Resident 2: Not a whole lot. I hear of spooky stories of the triangle. I have not been up there myself. But I’ve just heard spooky stories. That’s all.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: And born and bred in Bennington?

Bennington Resident 2: Born and bred in Bennington.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: And that’s all you know about it?

Bennington Resident 2: That’s all I know about it.

Nancy Koziol: I know everything about it.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: You do?

Nancy Koziol: Literally.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Tell me a little bit.

Nancy Koziol: Uh, don’t go up wearing red. And then the guy that was on the bus? And all they found were his glasses and his timetable.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: And how do you know all this?

Nancy Koziol: Just local lore. I think when you move here it’s one of the first things people kind of initiate you to.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Have you heard of the Bennington Triangle?

Bennington Resident 3: No.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Never heard of it?

Bennington Resident 3: No. Should I have? (Laughter)

Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public The trailhead to Glastenbury Mountain off of Rt 9, near Bennington. Three of the five people who disappeared were last seen in this area outside of town.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Five people went missing between 1945 and 1950 from the area that is now known as the Bennington Triangle, a region that extends from downtown Bennington out into the rugged terrain of the Green Mountain National Forest and Glastenbury Mountain to the east.

There’s no plaque in downtown Bennington commemorating the disappearances.

Visitors don’t ask about it much at the state rest area.

And Mike Madison, who’s co-owner of a brewpub right along the main drag in Bennington says he doesn’t get too many questions about it at the bar.

Mike Madison: Yeah, I mean you don’t hear too much about it. You know, every once in a while you’ll see it come up, like I’ll see it on Facebook, or a write up or something on it, but it’s not like a daily conversation.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: It's just not really a big deal to most of the folks I've met who call southwest Vermont home. But if you go on YouTube, and put Bennington Triangle into the search bar, you’ll find people across the country — and around the world — are talking about it.

Video audio : The mysterious disappearances of Bennington Triangle in the heart of Vermont, USA…

(video audio montage )

Howard Weiss-Tisman: So how did the story about what is most likely five random, and tragic, disappearances become conspiracy theory fodder for podcasters, YouTube creators and TV stations around the world? Settle in and pay attention. The answers might be a little scary.

Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public Winning question-asker Kevin Landry outside The Daily Grind coffee shop in Claremont, New Hampshire. He asked, "What is the Bennington Triangle?"

I went to meet our question asker at The Daily Grind coffee shop in Claremont, New Hampshire, near where he lives.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Are you Kevin?

Kevin Landry: Yeah.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Oh, I’m Howard.

Kevin Landry: Howard.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Excellent. Nice to see you.

Kevin Landry: Good. Good.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Thanks for coming.

Kevin Landry: Yeah. No problem. We’re just waiting for a table.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Kevin Landry grew up in Concord, New Hampshire.

He told me that he went through Bennington once or twice as a kid, but he had never heard of the Bennington Triangle — until one night, a few years ago. He couldn’t sleep. And he started flipping through his TV channels.

Kevin Landry: I think I was just, you know, scrolling through channels, and there was probably nothing else on.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: He landed on a show called Unnatural World: The Scariest Places in America.

TV audio: Be afraid, be very afraid, evil lurks here.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: And then, just as he started to doze off a little, his ears perked up.

Kevin Landry: They mentioned Vermont.

TV audio: Along the southwestern edge of Vermont’s Green Mountains is Bennington County.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Kevin remembers Bennington as a nice little town, surrounded by the Green Mountain National Forest. It was not a place he considered to be one of the scariest places in America.

TV audio: My hands are shaking. I don’t scare easy, but that scared me.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: And this all kind of piqued his interest. He wondered what really happened to the five people who disappeared.

And he also wondered about all of these supernatural theories that were mentioned in the TV show.

Kevin Landry: You know, had they ever resolved it, or what the different theories were, you know, like Sasquatch, or, you know the different, aliens, or just environment, right, they fell off the face of the mountain, or whatever happened, And so I think the TV show was really sensationalizing it. And I would like kind of the facts. Like, what is the information?

My name is Kevin Landry and my question is, “What is the Bennington Triangle?”

Five disappearances

Howard Weiss-Tisman: So the first person to disappear from around Bennington was a guy named Middie Rivers, a 74-year-old outdoorsman who wandered away from his hunting camp in November of 1945.

And it was pretty big news around town when Rivers went missing. The Vermont State Guard was called in and troops from Fort Devens, Massachusetts helped with the search.

In the end, only a single rifle cartridge and a handkerchief were found, which may, or may not, have belonged to Rivers.

But the legend didn’t really take hold until the following year. That’s when an 18-year-old Bennington College student named Paula Welden told her friend she was going for a hike on the Long Trail and never returned back to her dorm.

The Bennington Evening Banner A December 4, 1946 edition of the Bennington Evening Banner included an update on the search for Paula Welden.

Jamie Franklin: Because Welden was a young, pretty, 18-year-old girl who was a student at Bennington College, her father was wealthy, they were from Connecticut, that story kind of blew up.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: This is Jamie Franklin.

Jamie Franklin: J-A-M-I-E. Franklin, like Benjamin. I’m the director of collections and exhibitions here at the Bennington Museum.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: We meet in the museum’s Regional History Room, a soaring 19th century building with high ceilings and sober paintings of Bennington’s founding mothers and fathers looking down on the display cases, book stacks and long wooden tables in the research room.

I ask Jamie to show me around and he takes me to the museum’s file cabinets.

Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public Bennington Museum curator, Jamie Franklin, looks over the Paula Welden file in the museum’s Regional History Room.

Jamie Franklin: You know this one, Robert Frost, of course, lived and worked here in Shaftsbury, Vermont in Bennington County from 1920 to 1938, so we have a folder on Robert Frost. William Lloyd Garrison.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: And there in the museum’s file cabinet, wedged between Daniel Webster, and former New Hampshire Governor Benning Wentworth, who the town of Bennington is named after, there’s a file on Paula Welden.

Jamie Franklin: You know the Paula Welden case was on the front page of the Bennington Banner, like I said, for at least a couple of weeks after her disappearance. There were articles running on a daily basis updating all the kind of up-to-date news.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Bennington College shut down for a few days and the students helped search for her. Missing person posters were plastered around town, and volunteers stepped up to look for Welden. But Jamie says the search was frantic and disorganized.

Jamie Franklin: Welden’s father was involved in politics in Connecticut, and was very unimpressed and upset with the lack of coordination amongst the various authorities — the police, sheriffs.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Welden’s father called in his own investigators. A year later the Vermont Legislature created the Vermont State Police, largely due to the painful shortcomings that were laid bare during the Welden investigation. And to this day, her disappearance remains an unsolved missing person case by the Vermont State Police.

Bennington Banner / Courtesy The original "Missing Person" poster for Paula Welden, as seen in a retrospective on the case in the Bennington Banner on October 21, 2000.

Before the end of 1950, three more people — five in total — had seemingly vanished from Bennington and the nearby Glastenbury Mountain wilderness.

James Tedford, a 68-year-old World War I vet with mental health issues, got on a bus heading towards Bennington and was never seen again.

Paul “Buddy” Jepson, who was just 8 years old when he disappeared, vanished from his mother’s truck after she left him while taking care of some business at the town dump. His body was never discovered.

And Frieda Langer, who was 53, was with her family at their camp near Somerset when she disappeared. Her body was recovered the following spring, but no cause of death could be determined.

Bennington Evening Banner Headline from The Bennington Evening Banner on Friday, October 13, 1950.

The mystery of what happened to the five people kind of bubbled up from time to time. Especially the Welden case. The local paper would occasionally write a story if some kind of lead developed, or around the anniversary of her disappearance. But for the most part, if you didn’t live in southwestern Vermont, you probably didn’t know too much about it.

Until a Vermont author gave the five, random disappearances a name.

_

‘Some fanciful speculation’

Howard Weiss-Tisman: So five people went missing in the Bennington area between 1945 and 1950. And the disappearances were followed in the local press.

But it wasn’t until 1992 that a Vermont author named Joe Citro laid the foundation for what would eventually become an internationally discussed phenomenon.

Joe Citro: I wanted this commentary series to be about Vermont’s historic and folkloric past.

Joe had a recurring gig on Vermont Public Radio, of all places, and a few times a month he would delve into what he likes to call Vermont folklore.

Joe Citro: So I was looking for stories that would kind of fit in that category. And it was history dash folklore, or whatever. I don’t even know what it is. I don’t have a name for what I do.

Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public Author Joe Citro sits in his home in Windsor.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: He’d tell stories about ghosts and monsters. Mysteries and legends about abandoned villages, and haunted covered bridges, the imposing mountains, dark forests and howling winds that blow through Vermont — the place he was born and raised.

And in one of these radio commentaries, Joe told the story about the five disappearances and he let loose the name: the Bennington Triangle.

Joe Citro: I was trying to use a seemingly familiar phrase, and that would have been, “The Bermuda Triangle,” everybody knew about that. And so, hey, “B”, “Bennington”, “Bennington Triangle.” So yeah, I just pulled it out of the air. It was just part of the process of being at the keyboard.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: And once the disappearances got a name, Joe says, the legend grew.

Joe Citro: Each of these disappearances got a lot of publicity in its day. And that was kind of dormant for a while. And I kind of reawakened that. Since then, it’s kind of exploded.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: After a few years of telling his ghost stories on VPR, Joe started writing a series of books on Vermont folklore and mysteries.

And he’d revisit the Bennington Triangle story in some of those books, embellishing the tale a little bit each time.

He introduced the idea of an alien abduction.

He retold a story he thinks he heard somewhere about a man-eating rock on Glastenbury Mountain.

And he made his own connection to a local story about the Bennington Monster, a Sasquatch-like creature that Joe read about in an old book about Vermont folklore.

More from Vermont Public: Thousands attend Adirondack Sasquatch festival

With each retelling, Joe’s story of the Bennington Triangle grew more outrageous.

Joe Citro: I added some fanciful speculation that I didn’t believe, and I didn’t think the reader would, like, you know, little aliens came down and scooped the people up. Or, the rock. I may have made that up, and I may have found that, I just don’t know. And that’s the thing about folklore and fact: there’s a weird alchemy that mixes them, and even the creators can’t go back and separate them.

Local to global

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Joe has written these stories down and sold some books through the years, but the interest in Vermont folklore is probably mostly regional, so any discussions of the Bennington Triangle stayed pretty local.

But then as the internet grew, he started getting more and more calls from YouTubers and podcasters. Television shows and newscasts.

And in the dark corners of the World Wide Web, the number of stories of what has come to be known as the Bennington Triangle exploded.

Maurice Hall: We’ve been knit together as a virtual village by media, by social media in particular, so what used to be locally contained is now global.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: Maurice Hall is provost at Bennington College and he’s done lots of research and writing on social media and communications.

He says that while legends like the Bennington Triangle are inherently regional, the internet has introduced them to a whole new audience around the world.

Maurice Hall: Because of the algorithms of these platforms you can get lost in a rabbit hole. You see more, and more, and more, and more, and more, and you keep going deeper, and deeper, and deeper, and at some point, before you realize it, you’re all the way in.

Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public Bennington College Provost Maurice Hall stands in his office on the college campus.

J.P. Schmidt: I think human nature tends to want to have answers, and tends to want to have bad guys responsible for bad things that happen, and bad things happen more than I think the general public realizes.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: J.P. Schmidt is a captain with the Vermont State Police, and J.P. is the guy who organizes the search when a Vermonter is reported missing.

And he’s also the one likely to investigate the body in the unfortunate situation when a missing person turns up deceased.

J.P. Schmidt: I think as far as trying to, you know, pin point that there’s this triangle where there's some sort of mysterious or otherworldly thing happening, um, again, I won’t say that there’s nothing there, but it’s something I’m highly skeptical of, versus I think this is just circumstance and we want to pin it on something because that makes us, honestly, it makes us feel like we have a little more control over the world, and it makes us feel a little bit better.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: So until he’s convinced otherwise, J.P. says he’ll assume that each of the victims of the Bennington Triangle met their own tragic end.

J.P. Schmidt: Sometimes people do just disappear. And it’s Vermont. It’s a mountainous region. When, you know, a person dies in the woods, it’s not a super long period of time before that body is no longer recoverable. Or, you know, it’s scattered by animals, it’s buried under leaves and decomposes and nobody sees it.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: The Vermont State Police Missing Persons list currently has 38 people on it.

But of the five missing people included in the Bennington Triangle story, only Paula Welden’s name is on the list, as the person who led to the creation of the state police. But there are many more Vermonters who vanished whose names have been lost to history.

It’s not likely that we’ll ever really learn what happened to Welden, or to the other four people who disappeared more than seven decades ago.

And so without any clear answers, the story of the Bennington Triangle will be told, and retold, on podcasts, videos and on TV shows.

But for his part, Joe Citro says he’s grown kind of weary of the Bennington Triangle phenomenon.

He doesn’t watch the YouTube videos, and he says he turns down most of the requests for interviews. When I visited him, he was juggling interview requests from Toronto, Canada and the UK. And he doesn’t expect these requests to stop anytime soon.

Joe Citro: I can’t explain it. There’s something in us that longs for the unexplained, that longs for the mystery.

I try to be really clear that there is a line somewhere between reality and fabrication. My responsibility is to let people know there is a line, but what people do with that, it’s not up to me. The line is serpentine. It moves all over the place, it’s hard to keep track of it, but it’s there.

Howard Weiss-Tisman: And so, dear listener, take care of who you listen to and what you believe. Check your sources. Question authority. After all, it’s scary out there.

_

