'Recognized': An update

Brave Little State is Vermont Public’s listener-driven journalism show. Last October, we published “Recognized”: a three-part investigation into contested claims that Vermont’s four state-recognized tribes are not legitimate. The First Nations making those claims continue to call on Vermont lawmakers to reconsider the state recognition process.

Reporter Elodie Reed followed up with lawmakers about how they’re responding to that request. She spoke with The Frequency host Mitch Wertlieb about her reporting. We’re sharing that update in your Brave Little State podcast feed this week.

You can find a full transcript of their conversation here.

Credits

This story was reported and produced by Elodie Reed, with help from Mitch Wertlieb. The Brave Little State team is Josh Crane, Burgess Brown and Sabine Poux. Angela Evancie is Brave Little State’s Executive Producer.

