Brave Little State podcast cover art
Brave Little State

What’s the deal with intentional living communities in Vermont?

By Mae Nagusky,
Josh Crane
Published April 27, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT
A picture of a group of people sitting at a dinner table
Mae Nagusky
/
Vermont Public
Intentional living takes many shapes in Vermont. Pictured here, a weeknight dinner at Burlington Dismas House, a home where formerly incarcerated folks can live. Residents, community volunteers and staff have come together for a meal featuring soup, bread, lemonade and iced tea.

Ella Wegman-Lawless has done her fair share of communal and intentional living in Vermont. She wondered: “How much of Vermont as a place cultivates that?”

Brave Little State is Vermont Public’s listener-driven journalism show. In each episode, we answer a question about Vermont that’s been asked and voted on by you, our audience — because we want our journalism to be more inclusive, more transparent and more fun.

In this episode, reporter Mae Nagusky answers a question about intentional living from Ella Wegman-Lawless, of Denmark (by way of Vermont and the Midwest):

“Does Vermont have a high number of communes? If so, what’s the deal?”

Note: Our show is made for the ear! We recommend pressing play on the audio posted here. For accessibility, we also provide a transcript of the episode here.

A picture of a colorful magazine article
Vermont Historical Society
/
Vermont Public
In 1972, Playboy magazine published an article titled “Taking over Vermont.” John Pollack estimated that there were 35,800 hippies in Vermont, who accounted for roughly 33 percent of the total 107,527 people in the state between the ages of 18 and 34.
question-asker-with-dog-brave-little-state-vermont-public-courtesy.jpg
Ella Wegman-Lawless
/
Courtesy
Question-asker Ella Wegman-Lawless and her dog, Willow. Ella wondered: Does Vermont have a high number of communes, and if so, what is the deal?

_

A picture of a person outside of a small brown house
Mae Nagusky
/
Vermont Public
Cynthia Tina lives in a community that is both an Ecovillage and a cohousing model. This is the home that she built with help from neighbors and friends.
cynthia-tina4-brave-little-state-vermont-public-nagusky-03262023.jpg
Mae Nagusky
/
Vermont Public
Community matchmaker Cynthia Tina is in the midst of building her own home. This is where the greenhouse will be.
dismas-sign-bls134-brave-little-state-vermont-public-nagusky-03292023.jpg
Mae Nagusky
/
Vermont Public
The Dismas House is a home where formerly incarcerated folks can live and prepare to transition back into society.
A picture of people doing dishes in a kitchen
Mae Nagusky
/
Vermont Public
After a community dinner at Burlington's Dismas House, everyone helped clean up.

_

headwaters2-brave-little-state-vermont-public-nagusky-03262023.jpg
Mae Nagusky
/
Vermont Public
At the Headwaters Garden & Learning Center in Cabot, there are 12 adults and nine children living on 14 acres of land.
A picture of a group of brown and black chickens
Mae Nagusky
/
Vermont Public
There are 27 chickens that at Headwaters Garden & Learning Center in Cabot. Residents take turns taking care of them and in turn, they all get to use their eggs.
A photo of a brown chicken outside of a house in the snow
Mae Nagusky
/
Vermont Public
The hoop house inside of Headwaters includes spinach, kale, plutonia, carrots, arugula and lavender. In the summer, there are tomatoes and peppers and other heat-loving plants. A Vermont state grant made it possible to build the hoop house.

_

Additional resources:

Credits

Thanks to Ella Wegman-Lawless for the great question.

Mae Nagusky reported this episode, and did the mix and sound design. Josh Crane produced it, with editing and additional production from the rest of the Brave Little State team: Myra Flynn and Angela Evancie. Ty Gibbons composed our theme music; other music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Special thanks to Lexi Krupp, Eric George, Marlie and Julia Hunt, Hannah Braun, Colin Bradley, Sara Peterson, Colton Francis, Luigi Morelli and the Hungerfort Community House.

As always, our journalism is better when you’re a part of it!

Brave Little State is a production of Vermont Public, and a proud member of the NPR Network.

Brave Little State Brave Little StateHistory
Mae Nagusky
Mae Nagusky is working alongside the wonderful Brave Little State team, telling stories about Vermont and its people based on questions that have been asked and voted on by our audience.
See stories by Mae Nagusky
Josh Crane
Josh Crane is part of Vermont Public's Engagement Journalism team. He's a reporter and producer for Brave Little State, a podcast based on questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by the audience.
See stories by Josh Crane
