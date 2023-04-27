What’s the deal with intentional living communities in Vermont?

Brave Little State is Vermont Public’s listener-driven journalism show. In each episode, we answer a question about Vermont that’s been asked and voted on by you, our audience — because we want our journalism to be more inclusive, more transparent and more fun.

In this episode, reporter Mae Nagusky answers a question about intentional living from Ella Wegman-Lawless, of Denmark (by way of Vermont and the Midwest):

“Does Vermont have a high number of communes? If so, what’s the deal?”

Note: Our show is made for the ear! We recommend pressing play on the audio posted here. For accessibility, we also provide a transcript of the episode here.

Vermont Historical Society / Vermont Public In 1972, Playboy magazine published an article titled “Taking over Vermont.” John Pollack estimated that there were 35,800 hippies in Vermont, who accounted for roughly 33 percent of the total 107,527 people in the state between the ages of 18 and 34.

Ella Wegman-Lawless / Courtesy Question-asker Ella Wegman-Lawless and her dog, Willow. Ella wondered: Does Vermont have a high number of communes, and if so, what is the deal?

Mae Nagusky / Vermont Public Cynthia Tina lives in a community that is both an Ecovillage and a cohousing model. This is the home that she built with help from neighbors and friends.

Mae Nagusky / Vermont Public Community matchmaker Cynthia Tina is in the midst of building her own home. This is where the greenhouse will be.

Mae Nagusky / Vermont Public The Dismas House is a home where formerly incarcerated folks can live and prepare to transition back into society.

Mae Nagusky / Vermont Public After a community dinner at Burlington's Dismas House, everyone helped clean up.

Mae Nagusky / Vermont Public At the Headwaters Garden & Learning Center in Cabot, there are 12 adults and nine children living on 14 acres of land.

Mae Nagusky / Vermont Public There are 27 chickens that at Headwaters Garden & Learning Center in Cabot. Residents take turns taking care of them and in turn, they all get to use their eggs.

Mae Nagusky / Vermont Public The hoop house inside of Headwaters includes spinach, kale, plutonia, carrots, arugula and lavender. In the summer, there are tomatoes and peppers and other heat-loving plants. A Vermont state grant made it possible to build the hoop house.

Credits

Thanks to Ella Wegman-Lawless for the great question.

Mae Nagusky reported this episode, and did the mix and sound design. Josh Crane produced it, with editing and additional production from the rest of the Brave Little State team: Myra Flynn and Angela Evancie. Ty Gibbons composed our theme music; other music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Special thanks to Lexi Krupp, Eric George, Marlie and Julia Hunt, Hannah Braun, Colin Bradley, Sara Peterson, Colton Francis, Luigi Morelli and the Hungerfort Community House.

As always, our journalism is better when you’re a part of it!

Brave Little State is a production of Vermont Public, and a proud member of the NPR Network.

